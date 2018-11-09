KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

We don’t give attention about police pass for Sabarimala: K Surendran

Nov 9, 2018, 11:39 pm IST
BJP leader K Surendran has said the party men will not give any attention to the government’s direction to make police pass necessary for vehicles heading towards Sabarimala.

Surendran made this statement on his FB page on Friday. “We will not accept Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to get police permission to go to Sabarimala.

This decision is an encroachment on one’s freedom to travel. It is an attempt to sabotage the pilgrimage. We don’t value it even as much we value the paper on which the decision was written,” he says on his FB page.

