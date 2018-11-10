If you wear Nighty Here During Day Time, There Will be a Fine of Rs 2000. Here is the Reason

A lot of women prefer to wear nighties for the obvious comforts it brings in. It’s easy to get yourself into, light on your skin and looks neat as well. You can’t imagine a reason why this would be a dress that would go out of favour for whatever reason.

But here in Rajahmundry, for the last nine months, women in a village in AP’s West Godavari district have stopped wearing flowing‘nightie’ during the day. Is it by choice? Not really. A diktat by village elders had strangely decided that nighties are a dress only for the night and not for the day. The diktat came about nine months ago but has recently grabbed the ey balls following a visit by the revenue officials for an inquiry.

The nine-member committee of elders of Tokalapalli village employs a carrot-and stick strategy to make sure none of the 1,800-odd women disobeys their diktat. Any woman found wearing a nightie between 7am and 7pm is fined Rs 2,000 and anyone who snitches on such women are given a Rs 1,000 reward. Apparently, the women are even threatened not to reveal anything to govt officials.