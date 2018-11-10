Latest Newscelebrities

Taimur Ali Khan visit to aunt Soha Ali Khan and baby sister Inaaya – see pics

Nov 10, 2018, 09:15 am IST
Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

Recently Taimur snapped outside his aunt Soha Ali Khan’s house. Looks like Taimur is paying a visit to his aunt and baby sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

