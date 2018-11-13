Latest NewsVideo

MS Dhoni Engaged in Long Talks with a Little Fan. WATCH VIDEO

Nov 13, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
MS Dhoni is the cricketer who has done it all. World cups, IPL trophies, you name it, he has got it all. His batting form may have dipped in recent times, but then he continues to do the ‘Just MSD things’ behind stumps and entertain all fans. But then all that achievement and accolades have sat lightly on him. MSD’s down to earth nature was once again on the show when he found time to talk with a little fan. Watch the video here:

Man with Golden Heart. Just look at the way, he is adoring this little fan.#msdhoni #fandiaries #mahiway

Gepostet von MS Dhoni Fans Official am Montag, 12. November 2018

The boy should have had the time of his life, having seen MSD so close he probably would have never dreamt to have a talk with him.

