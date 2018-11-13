UP government to Impose Complete Ban on liquor, Meat in Ayodhya

Days after deciding to change the name of Faizabad district, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now mulling over a liquor and meat ban in Ayodhya district, said reports. If everything falls into place, the state government would enforce a complete ban on consumption of liquor and meat in the temple cit.

Talking to Zee News, Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that the sadhu community has been asking for the ban for a long time and the government had taken it seriously. Sharma said the ban would cover the entire district but right now, the government was examining the legality of it and was seeking expert advice.

Sharma said that Ayodhya was the epicentre of Hindu faith and “we aim to develop Ayodhya apart from restoring its glory.”

While participating in Deepotsav on the banks of Sarayu river on Diwali evening, the Chief Minister had said an ordinance was the only way out of the Ayodhya row but the city needed to be ready for that. He said the city was being given a makeover for the same.

Meanwhile, the sant-sadhu community couldn’t be happier with the idea of a ban on liquor and meat consumption. Mahant Gauridas of Hanumangarhi told the channel, “We welcome the government’s proposal and agree with it. It is praise-worthy.”