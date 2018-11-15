Prohibitory orders in Sabarimala for one week

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made at Sabarimala even as the hill shrine is all set to open on Friday evening for the two-month-long annual Mandala Makaravilakku festival.

Pathanamthitta district authorities have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 at Sannidhanam and three other base camps of the pilgrimage—Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavunkal.

The district collector has announced prohibitory orders in Sabarimala for a period of one week. This will be in effect from Thursday to November 22.

The Lord Ayyappa temple will open at 5 pm on Friday while the devotees will be allowed to trek the hill only in the afternoon.

Currently, there is strong police presence is Sabarimala and nearby areas. Pilgrims will be allowed to climb the holy hillock only from Friday noon.

Director General of Police Loknath Behra said on Thursday that the entire area has been divided into six regions and 15,259 police officials have been deployed for security. Behra chaired a high-level meet of police officers at Nilakkal.

Except for the temple priests and security officials, nobody will be allowed to stay overnight at Sannidhanam, Behra told reporters. He said the police are fully geared to face any eventuality.

Fifty-five SPs, 113 DySPs, 359 circle-inspectors, and 1,450 sub-inspectors will oversee the security situation in the region. Police said 60 women officers at the CI/SI level have also been deployed.

A 20-member commando team and a 234-member bomb squad were on standby at Pamba and Sannidhanam. Two companies of the Rapid Action Force and two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have also been pressed into service.