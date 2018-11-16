Sabarimala: Police to stiffen security

There is a heavy deployment of police personnel in and around Sabarimala temple as it opens at 5 pm this evening for the “Mandala Makkaravillakku” puja in the backdrop of protests witnessed during the previous two occasions when the shrine opened.

Over 15,000 personnel, including women police personnel and 860 women civil police officers, would be deployed during the season when lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country are expected to throng the shrine.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people is also in force in and around Sabarimala from midnight Thursday for a week.

The dress code has been made mandatory for policemen deployed in Sabarimala. The policemen have been instructed to wear khaki uniform, cap, belt, shoes, shield, and lathi. Policemen deployed at the eighteen steps and Sopanam have been exempted from it. IGP Vijay Saleem has asked police personnel to follow the strict dress code at Sabarimala, while exemption has been given to cops at the holy 18 steps.

Such restrictions have been given in order to face the untoward incidents that happen and for a smooth pilgrimage season. The law enforcement has marshalled over 15,000 officers to uphold the peace in Sabarimala over the 63-day pilgrim period.

The police have declared Pampa, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam as special security zones and they will be managed by special teams led by senior police officers.

Meantime, a large flow of devotees will be witnessed when the sanctum sanctum opens this evening. Devotees from other states have reached Sabarimala but they will be allowed to enter Pampa only from this evening.