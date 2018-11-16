TDB to move SC over implementation of order

The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to move the Supreme Court more time to implement the apex court’s 28 September verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple. He said that the petition will be filed tomorrow or on Monday.

TDB president A. Padma Kumar said that a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the board in the light of the suggestions received at the all-party meeting and the talks with the Thantri and Pandalam royal families convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after consulting legal experts.

The Board president also criticized police for implementing restrictions at Sabarimala. Padmakumar said that unwarranted restrictions will not be allowed at the Sannidhanam. As per law, the TDB has the final say at the temple Sannidhanam. He also added that there will be no compromise on rituals and customs.

The TDB will bring to the notice of the Supreme Court the damage caused to the temple and supporting infrastructure and the violent incidents in the hill shrine during the puja in October and November for justifying its plea for more time to implement the verdict.