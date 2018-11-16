Trupti Desai to move HC demanding protection ?

Activist Trupti Desai will move Kerala High Court demanding police security, reports say.

Sources say that four advocates from the High court have tendered legal assistance to the Bhumatha Brigade leader. The activist from Maharashtra had been waiting in the Cochin Airport for more than 10 hours.

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been given against Tripti Desai by Sabarimala Achara Samrakshna Sammiti for creating religious disharmony trying to willfully violate the rituals of Sabarimala. The compliant has been given to the Kerala DGP.

At the same time, the Cochin International Airport has informed the Union Home Ministry about the protests going on at the airport against the move by Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai to go to Sabarimala for darshan. The company said that the mounting protest was affecting the functioning of the airport. CIAL MD VJ Kurien had earlier held discussions with the state police about resolving the issue.

The police have refused to take her out of the airport. They have agreed to provide her support if she arranges a vehicle and finds out accommodation.

Earlier the Kerala police have decided to register cases against at least 250 people sitting on protests outside the Cochin International Airport.