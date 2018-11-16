Trupti Desai wows to come back Sabarimala

Defending her decision to go back to Pune without visiting Sabarimala, Bhumatha Brigade leader Trupti Desai said that she was not returning for fear of believers. She was returning following the request of Kerala police not to create any law and order problem.

“From the time I landed in the airport, protesters have been hurling abuse at me. Some people tried to attack me. Are these the devotees of Ayyappa. It is believers who got scared of me,” Trupti said.

Trupti said that hoteliers were not ready to accommodate her in their hotels. Taxi drivers were also not ready to move me out of the airport, fearing attack. “Don’t think I’m returning out of fear. Goondaism will not work. I have the backing of the Supreme Court order. I will come back again, but without any announcement,” she said.

Rubbishing Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s allegation that she had links with the BJP and Congress, Desai said she was not connected to any political party for the past five years.

She said she was only with women. She, however, made it clear that she would come back during the ongoing pilgrimage season itself even if she returns today without taking the pilgrimage.

The police asked Desai to come with more preparations next time. Meanwhile, three women lawyers came out offering support to her.

She informed the police that she is ready to go back by the 9 30 pm flight. The protests against the arrival of Trupti with an intention to ascend Sabarimala had remained intense even after 12 hours. People kept arriving to the Cochin International Airport to join the Namajapa protest against her.