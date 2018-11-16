Will take final decision on returning home after 6 pm, says Trupti Desai

Trupti Desai will confirm her decision on Sabarimala entry at 6.00 pm. She informed this to the police. Reports said that activist Trupti Desai was asked by the police to leave Kochi.

Tripti Desai said, “I will take a final decision after 6 pm whether to return or to stay put at Cochin Airport depending on the law and order situation. Police have told me that the law and order situation is highly volatile. Even if I have to go back now I shall return in this Sabarimala season.”

The airport authorities are also talking to Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai, who has been stuck inside the airport since 4.45 am, to either leave the airport or return to Maharashtra, as she has crossed the time permitted to a passenger to remain inside the terminal.

Earlier, Cochin International Airport has informed the Union Home Ministry about the protests going on at the airport against the move by Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai to go to Sabarimala for darshan. The company said that the mounting protest was affecting the functioning of the airport. CIAL MD VJ Kurien had earlier held discussions with the state police about resolving the issue.

The police have refused to take her out of the airport. They have agreed to provide her support if she arranges a vehicle and finds out accommodation.