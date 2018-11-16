KeralaLatest NewsIndiaReligion & Faith

Will take final decision on returning home after 6 pm, says Trupti Desai

Nov 16, 2018, 05:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Trupti Desai will confirm her decision on Sabarimala entry at 6.00 pm. She informed this to the police. Reports said that activist Trupti Desai was asked by the police to leave Kochi.

Tripti Desai said, “I will take a final decision after 6 pm whether to return or to stay put at Cochin Airport depending on the law and order situation. Police have told me that the law and order situation is highly volatile. Even if I have to go back now I shall return in this Sabarimala season.”

The airport authorities are also talking to Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai, who has been stuck inside the airport since 4.45 am, to either leave the airport or return to Maharashtra, as she has crossed the time permitted to a passenger to remain inside the terminal.

 Earlier, Cochin International Airport has informed the Union Home Ministry about the protests going on at the airport against the move by Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai to go to Sabarimala for darshan. The company said that the mounting protest was affecting the functioning of the airport. CIAL MD VJ Kurien had earlier held discussions with the state police about resolving the issue.

The police have refused to take her out of the airport. They have agreed to provide her support if she arranges a vehicle and finds out accommodation.

 

Tags

Related Articles

bus
Jun 8, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Bus rams into truck; 10 killed in accident

Sep 26, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Fans Trolled Magazine for editing Parineeti Chopra Body Parts using Photoshop: See Pic

Radhika Apte on casting couch
Apr 26, 2018, 11:29 am IST

‘He touched me, kissed me wherever he wanted.., Bollywood actors reveals about dark secrets of Bollywood casting couch

Australia
Jul 13, 2018, 08:10 am IST

Will Australia new economic strategy for India boost the trade ties?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close