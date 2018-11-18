KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

BJP to Spread Sabarimala protest

Nov 18, 2018, 11:29 pm IST
Sreedharan

BJP Kerala state Chief P.S.Sreedharan Pillai said that the party is thinking to spread the Sabarimala protest.

“The party has informed the issue to the centre. If the government is not able to settle the issue, then BJP will solve it’, said Sreedharan Pillai.

Kerala BJP leaders have come forward against the controls imposed by police at Sannidhanam. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam will reach Sabarimala on Monday without any pass and the police can block him. “MLAs from outside the state will also reach Sabarimala. If the police want to arrest them all, then these jails will not be enough. No one needs the police to show the way to Sabarimala”, said Pillai in the evening dharna held at Pathanamthitta against issues at Sabarimala.

BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan said that he will go to Sabarimala without a pass. Radhakrishnan also said that the devotees should violate the controls imposed by police at Sabarimala.

