RSS worker arrested for attacking CPIM secretary’s son

Sudheesh, a 39-year-old RSS worker, has been arrested for attacking couple Julius Nikithas and Saniyo Manomi for defying protests by hartal supporters on Saturday. Kuttiyadi police station sub-inspector confirmed the arrest. The accused is now in police custody and will be taken to court soon.

Julius, son of former MLA K.K. Lathika and CPI (M) district secretary P. Mohanan, and his wife Saniyo, Asianet reporter, were attacked twice on Saturday when they were travelling in their car. Julius was injured and suffered nose bleeding, while Saniyo, too, had minor wounds. They were going from Saniyo’s house in Paleri to Julius’s house in Ambalakkulangara when the first attack came from a 10-member gang.

They were at first taken to the Kuttiyadi Taluk Hospital. Due to grave injuries, the two had to be taken to Kozhikode Medical College. On their way to the hospital, with police protection, hartal supporters attacked their car a second time, hurling stones at it. People in a jeep, which was accompanying them, were also attacked.