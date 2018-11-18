Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam condemns detaining of K. Surendran

Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam has condemned the detaining of Kerala BJP General Secretary K. Surendran who was on way to Sabarimala. In a Facebook post, Mr Kannanthanam deplored the Kerala government saying it is an undemocratic act.

In the case of Sabarimala, which is sacred to the devotees, the government should take the path of consensus. The governments implementing policies that are contrary to the population do not have a place in the democracy. The verdict for this government is not been for a lifetime but only for five years.

The Kerala government must compromise on Sabarimala as it is a matter of faith and custom of cores of devotees. To the devotees Sabarimala is a divine, holy place, the government must take this to account while enacting restrictions there.

Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam will tomorrow visit Pamba.

Mr Surendran was detained by Kerala Police and he was arrested in the wee hours today and remanded later.