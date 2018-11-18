Transformation video of Akshay Kumar for 2.0 is getting viral: Watch

The first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth is finally happening. In bits and pieces, we have been getting the glimpses of their upcoming film 2.0.

A few days back we gave you an idea about the film’s making and also shared the making video. And now Akshay Kumar has shared the video about how his character took shape in the film. It is very interesting to see Akshay Kumar turning into a villain after a long time and that too, not an ordinary one. He is a villainous bird that causes havoc!

It is a fact that the actor has never spent much of his time inside green rooms while shooting his previous films. However, for this particular role, the actor used to sit for hours to get into his character.

Much credit goes to a brilliant team of makeup and hair artists who spent a good amount of time in making Akshay look scary.

Here is Akshay Kumar’s transformation video shared by him which displays his journey of turning into a villain, during the shoot of 2.0.