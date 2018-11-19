Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Sridevi with a dance performance : Watch Video

Actress Madhuri Dixit paid a tribute to late actor Sridevi by performing to her songs at Lux Golden Rose Awards event.

A video from the awards shows Madhuri dancing to Hawa Hawai. She is seen wearing a shimmery black outfit with ornate pink fans in her hand.

Madhuri also performed to Hema Malini’s Dreamgirl and to Helen’s Yeh Mera Dil. She is also seen dancing to her own song, Tamma Tamma Loge.

Madhuri had earlier said that she is excited for her performance. “When I was approached to do this performance, it left me both overwhelmed and excited. Given that the Awards are supporting the HeforShe movement, I thought it was also time for the women, especially in Bollywood, to celebrate each other and express solidarity with each other.

“The Lux legends are truly iconic and inspirational, and my performance is purely to take fans down memory lane while reveling and celebrating their magic,” Madhuri said.