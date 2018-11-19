WATCH: Glenn Maxwell’s Stunning Catch. Could We Ever See a Better Catch?

Australia may have lost their one-off T 20 against South Africa, but Glenn Maxwell had a good day. He had scored a 28 ball 38, bowled a few tight overs and then took an outstanding catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis.

It was in the final delivery of the seventh over that Maxwell displayed his acrobatic skills. A short of a length delivery and Faf pulled off a flat-batted shot off his back foot in a bid to hit a six over the deep mid-wicket rope. But Maxwell had run back, jumped over the rope, held on to the ball and before he fell over the ropes, he threw the ball in the air and then came back and caught it. Watch the terrific catch here.

