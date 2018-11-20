WATCH; Is this the Best Card Trick Ever? Even magicians Can’t Understand How he did it.

Everybody loves magic tricks, especially the ones that involves cards. If you are in the habit of watching card tricks, you would probably think you would have seen it all. But then comes Chinese magician Eric Chien, who was crowned the winner of this year’s International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM) Magic World Championships in Busan, South Korea. Eric has unleashed a card trick with ribbon which is unlike anything even the biggest card trick enthusiasts have not seen before. This is so awesome that even well trained magicians are puzzled how he did it.

Eric Chien’s award-winning ‘Ribbon’ performance has finally been shared online – and here is the link to the video.

In the six-minute video, Eric takes a ribbon and some playing cards out of a box and people watch as he somehow manages to change the colour of the cards from red to blue, before making cards vanish into thin air and reappear.

“I am really excited to share my FISM Act with everyone. Though winning FISM is a big accomplishment, it is also just the beginning for me. I’ve been behind the scenes for most of my magic career and it’s finally time for me to be on stage performing,” Eric wrote on YouTube.

The video has been raking up views in all social media sites.