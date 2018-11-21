Actress Sara Khan goes Naked for her First Song Project: See Pic

Television actress Sara Khan, who shot to fame with popular television show Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, is well known for her beautiful face and toned body. Post the show, she also took part in Bigg Boss Season 4. Sara has a huge number of followers on social media as well. The actress has recently started an entertainment company by the name Sara Khan Entertainments.

Her latest project is her song titled Black Heart. The actress took to her Instagram account to release the first look poster for the song.

In the post, the model-actress mentioned that the song will release on November 22, 2018. The poster shows Khan lying down on a feathery/cottony bed, completely naked.