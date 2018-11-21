Latest NewsPolitics

Demonetisation was a monumental failure,says Manmohan Singh

Nov 21, 2018, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday in Indore interacted with the media and attacked the BJP led State and Union Government on various issues. He stated that “Demonetisation was a monumental failure. Modi Govt will never accept it and no black money was recovered. Demonetisation didn’t achieve any of the objectives that were stated by the Union Government”.

Manmohan Singh further stated that ” Demonetisation was a deliberate and deigned attack on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmers and housewives”.

Singh opined that farmers are in great pain across India, including Madhya Pradesh (MP). MP has a very high number of farmer suicides; a farmer commits suicide every five hours in the state. Between 2004 and 2016, MP saw nearly 17,000 farmer suicide, Manmohan Singh added.

Tags

Related Articles

Yo Modi
Apr 8, 2018, 11:28 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “iron man” for fast-tracking development in the country : Yogi Adityanath

cow-vigilantes-including-bjp-leader-gets-convicted-lynching-muslim-trader
Dec 7, 2017, 08:36 am IST

Shocking News: man killed over love-jihad in Rajasthan

Jan 9, 2018, 10:35 pm IST

Only one Ex.Boy Friend wished Bipasha Basu on her birthday: it’s not John Abraham!!

Sep 4, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Google Introduces New AI Technology to Fight Online Child Sexual Abuse

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close