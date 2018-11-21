Demonetisation was a monumental failure,says Manmohan Singh

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday in Indore interacted with the media and attacked the BJP led State and Union Government on various issues. He stated that “Demonetisation was a monumental failure. Modi Govt will never accept it and no black money was recovered. Demonetisation didn’t achieve any of the objectives that were stated by the Union Government”.

Manmohan Singh further stated that ” Demonetisation was a deliberate and deigned attack on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmers and housewives”.

Singh opined that farmers are in great pain across India, including Madhya Pradesh (MP). MP has a very high number of farmer suicides; a farmer commits suicide every five hours in the state. Between 2004 and 2016, MP saw nearly 17,000 farmer suicide, Manmohan Singh added.