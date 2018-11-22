Latest NewsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Mamata loyalist Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the post of Kolkata mayor

Nov 22, 2018, 10:55 pm IST
A loyalist of   West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the post of Kolkata mayor. He resigned from the post on Thursday as directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chatterjee, who was holding two important portfolios of the housing and fire service department, had resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday. Accepting his resignation letter, Banerjee had asked him to also quit the post of mayor. The resignation letter had been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister had stated.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had removed Chatterjee from the post of the environment minister. The distance between Banerjee and Chatterjee, who was once considered a trusted aide of the chief minister, started growing after reports of problems in his personal life surfaced.

