BJP calls for a dawn to dusk hartal for tomorrow in Kanyakumari district as a protest against police action against Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s car convoy at Sabarimala. Sabarimala Pilgrims exempted from Hartal.

The BJP says the minister was blocked deliberately at the instance of the government. Protest erupts in Kanyakumari. Pon Radhakrishnan is Kanyakumari MP.

Earlier, one of the cars in the convoy of Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan was stopped by the Kerala Police at Pamba in the wee hours of Thursday, suspecting it to be a vehicle of the protesters.

The police said the car with the BJP workers arrived seven minutes after the minister’s convoy had passed, raising suspicion. However, the party workers alleged that their car was stopped at multiple points by the police and they were harassed. Though it was first said that the minister’s car was stopped by police and later clarified only the last vehicle in the convoy was blocked.