Social Media Hub: SC gives 2 weeks to MLA to support her claim

On the case of social media hub the SC give 2 weeks to petitioner support claims. The Supreme Cout questioned Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra over her claim that the Centre’s move of hiring a social media monitoring agency was aimed at “mounting surveillance on social media platforms” and asked her to submit material within two weeks in support of her apprehension.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Moitra to file an affidavit in this regard.

Moitra had alleged that the move of hiring a social media monitoring agency was aimed at “mounting surveillance on social media platforms”. The plea claimed that weekly and monthly reports are to be prepared by the social media agency, indicating the most discussed topics, top detractors, top influencers and the net sentiment related to Aadhaar. The petition claimed this is an “overreach the jurisdiction” of the apex court.

The Centre had earlier told the court that it was willing to accommodate the suggestions of the TMC leader in the proposal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to hire a social media agency to monitor online platforms.