Congress expels 19 party workers for contesting against official candidates

The Congress expelled 19 party workers for six years with immediate effect for contesting against official candidates and nominees of its allies in the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana.

M Kodanda Reddy, chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) disciplinary action committee, said separately, five rebels were expelled from the party for a period of six years for working against the party’s official candidate in Narayanpet Assembly constituency of Mahabubnagar district.

The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled 11 of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years on the charges of contesting against the in-house candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election, according to a statement released by state BJP president Madan Lal Saini.

Those expelled leaders include Surendra Goyal, Laxmi Narayan Dave, Radheshyam Ganganagar, Hem Singh Bhadana, Rajkumar Rinwa, Rameshwar Bhati, Kuldeep Dhankhar, Deendayal Kumawat, Kishna Ram Nai, Dhan Singh Rawat and Anita Katara.