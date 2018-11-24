Goa Govt Asking Farmers to Do Cosmic Farming by this Vedic Method

This might seem a bit strange and against modern science but the Goa government is promoting a novel technique to improve crop yield: asking farmers to chant ancient Vedic ‘mantra’.

They’re advising farmers to adopt ‘cosmic farming’ in which the farmers need to chant ‘Vedic mantra’ for 20 days on the farm for better quality and quantity of their crops, an official from the agriculture department said.

“The agriculture department wants to tread the path of organic and eco-friendly farming. It has been holding talks with propagators of cosmic farming and other believers of similar activities, which can increase the farm yield in an organic way,” Mr Figueiredo, Agriculture Director said.

“As part of this, a farmer needs to spend at least 20 minutes a day chanting the ‘vedic mantra’ for 20 days in his farm. The believers of cosmic farming claim that mantra draws the energy of universe into the field and helps the seeds to sprout better and gives quality yield,” he said.

“The agriculture department wants to tread the path of organic and eco-friendly farming. It has been holding talks with propagators of cosmic farming and other believers of similar activities, which can increase the farm yield in an organic way,” Figueiredo said.