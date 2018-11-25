Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Proposed pic of 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Released: See Pic

Nov 25, 2018, 09:43 am IST
Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that it install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in the holy town of Ayodhya.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said on Saturday.

While the height of the actual statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres, Awasthi said. A museum would also be housed at the pedestal, Awasthi said.

Five firms short-listed for construction of the statue gave presentations before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this evening, the officer said, adding soil testing is being done for installing the statue.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister, in Gujarat.

