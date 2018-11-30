Setback for Team India as Prithvi Shaw injured in practice Match

India were handed a major injury scare ahead of the 1st Test match against Australia as Prithvi Shaw was carried off the Sydney Cricket Ground with a suspected ankle injury during the third day of practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

It is learnt that while Shaw was fielding at deep mid-wicket fence, he caught CA XI opener Max Bryant just inside the rope and fell over while trying to keep the ball in play. During the momentum, Shaw twisted his left ankle while landing. The youngster appeared in a lot of pain.

The 19-year-old opener, unable to put any pressure on his left leg, was carried off the field. BCCI later confirmed that he was taken to the hospital for scans.