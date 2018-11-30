WATCH: Rashid Khan Does an MS Dhoni and He does it so Well!

MS Dhoni may have been going through a lean patch but there is no denying the fact that the wicket-keeper batsman is one of the all time greats of limited over Cricket. He will be remembered not just for the titles he won, but for the intricate little things he added to the game. Like the quick stumpings or deflecting a throw to the stumps without looking, there are things only MSD can do. These are hard to emulate as many other players have found out. But Afganishtan all rounder Rashid Khan has pulled off an MSD and it has come out nicely.

Rashid Khan has played Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot and hit Mohammad Irfan for a huge six over mid wicket during a T10 league match against Pakhtoons for Maratha Arabians. The ball, like the former Indian captain, has done several times, went on to hit the roof of the Sharjah stadium.

Rashid shared a clip of that moment via his official Twitter account. Check this out: