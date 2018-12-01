KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran has raised serious allegations against DGP Loknath Behera. He alleged that Behra’s DGP post was a reward from the Prime Minister, as he gives him a clean chit in the Izrath Jahan fake encounter case.

Behera had tried to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah in Ishrat Jahan case. When he was the NIA chief, Behera prepared a report, giving the Modi and Amit Shah a clean chit. “I had the opportunity to see that file personally when I was the Minister of State for Home Affairs. Behera’s appointment as the State Police Chief is a reward for this help. It was Narendra Modi who recommended to his dear Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to appoint him as the DGP,” he alleged.

Behera is the connecting bridge between Modi and Pinarayi, Mullappally revealed in a speech at the Youth League programme held at Vadakara the other day.