This is What Ashwin Said About Prithvi Shaw’s Injury

Prithvi Shaw, the player often talked about as the nex big thing to happen in India cricket has suffered an injury during his practise match against Australia ahead of the test series. Prithvi Shaw as been ruled out of the 1st Test India vs Australia Test at Adelaide starting December 6.

Shaw has reportedly twisted his ankle and it is all the information we have about the attacking opener’s injury. Fans are eager to know if this is a serious injury and how long further he will be out of action. Now Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said something about Shaw’s injury.

“It (ankle) is sore and clearly swollen up a little bit,It is quite sad that it happened right at the first time he came out to field. He has not spoken much and it has hit him pretty bad” said Ashwin.

“For young boy, coming to play in Australia and with a dream start to his Test career and all that, it must be quite hard,” he added.

Shaw’s injury came while he was attempting to catch a ball at the deep midwicket boundary.