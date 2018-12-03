CBI files charge sheet against AAP Minister in disproportionate assets case

CBI has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI has charged Jain of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore. Searches were conducted at the premises of Jain which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents.

The move comes days after the Home Ministry granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the CBI in August last year for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was registered against the Minister, his wife Poonam and a few of his associates. Four companies — Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited — were also named in the case.