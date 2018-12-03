Police is not behaving revengefully says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted the accusation that BJP general secretary K.Surendran is being a victim of police torture. He made it clear that police is not behaving in a revengeful manner against Surendran. CM informed this in the assembly as a reply to the submission filed by O.Rajagopal MLA.

“There are 15 cases against Surendran. Three cases are currently being investigated. Surendran is being presented in the courts on the basis of warrants. The allegations that the police behaves in a revengeful manner against Surendran are baseless”.

BJP alleged that fake cases are being imposed on Surendran. The party has started a hunger strike against this in front of the secretariat.