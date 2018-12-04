Does Kohli has a Weakness in Batting? This is What Sanjay Manjrekar said

Sanjay Manjrekar might be more familiar to cricket fans as a commentator but at one point Sanjay was one among the technically perfect batsmen of India. He is often noted these days for his clever observations and comments and Sanjay has now got something to say about Virat Kohli.

With the test match against Australia fast approaching, there are a lot of talks about whether Aussie can stand up to Kohli. Words have been exchanged from both camps about not letting Kohli score big and Sanjay Manjrekar has now steppped in, talking about the weakness of Virat Kohli.

Sanjay took to Twitter and said ”

Too much being made about Virat’s weaknesses. Yes, he has them, he has always had them. The problem is the opposition’s general lack of success in exploiting them. England tried, he ended up getting 593 runs in the series.

Sanjay clealry thinks Kohli is not invincible but it is just a case of the opposition failiing to target his weakness.