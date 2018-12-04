KeralaLatest News

P.C George Says Rubber Trees Should be Totally Destroyed, Not to Give Subsidies

Dec 4, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Kerala has a long history of rubber plantations which has changed the fate of lakhs of people across the state and empowered them financially. Independent MLA from Poonjar, PC George, who has been in the news recently for a number of his controversial statements, today launched a serious attack on rubber cultivation. He went to the extent of asking finance minister to deny all subsidies given to rubber plantations. Here is what he said.

Rubber cultivation cannot be done profitably. Also, it is something that completely upsets the environmental balance. Some foreign guy cheated Malayalis by introducing rubber cultivation here. There are many more profitable options for farming in our state. I destroyed about 6.5 acres of rubber plantation and did other cultivation. Am going to have a profit of 16 lakhs worth acre after a year. So finance minister should not give even 1 Re subsidy to rubber cultivation. Is the home minister ready to discuss cultivation other than rubber”

