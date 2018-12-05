Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Farmers were committing suicide in the BJP ruled states says Mamata Banerjee

Dec 5, 2018, 08:56 pm IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media during the release of all Cabinet Papers on Netaji from 1938 to 1947, at her office in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik (PTI9_28_2015_000271B) *** Local Caption ***

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP that farmers were committing suicide in the states ruled by the BJP. Mamta questioned why the farmers were not getting food in the states ruled by the BJP and why was there no proper respect for women and teachers in these states.

Several farmers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have committed suicide this year mainly due to crop failure, debt and inability to repay bank loans.S he alleged that the BJP was “killing the minorities, driving away Hindus and torturing Christians”.

Banerjee also alleged that former CPM activists, who had tortured the people of the state during the previous Left Front rule, had now switched over to the saffron party.

