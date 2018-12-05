Latest NewsSports

This is What Shah Rukh Khan Advised Gambhir After he announced his Retirement

Dec 5, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
Gautam Gambhir is the unsung hero of India’s last two world cup victories. As a captain, he also led Kolkata Knight riders to victories on 2012 and 2014 edition of IPL. But then he has had a disappointing IPL season last year and although he managed to make a comeback with some scintillating domestic performances, Gambhir didn’t quite make it into the radar of national selectors. Gambhir has announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket.

Now Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh khan who also owned KKR, has a piece of advice for Gauti. It is simple, Shahrukh asks Gambhir to smile a bit more.

Taking to Twitter, Shahrukh said;

@GautamGambhir Thank u for the love & leadership my Captain.U r a special man and may Allah always keep & happy…& u should smile a bit more.

