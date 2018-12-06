CinemaLatest NewselectionsIndiacelebritiesEntertainmentPolitics

2019 election: Madhuri Dixit to contest from Pune on BJP ticket

Dec 6, 2018, 03:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood dance girl and Lady superstar Madhuri Dixit is expected to be contesting from Pune constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2019. As per reports, she is shortlisted by the Bhartiya Janata Party as a strong candidate from Pune seat.

In June this year, BJP Chief Amit Shah met with the actor at her residence in Mumbai during his party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme. He also briefed her on PM Modi led NDA government achievements.

As per reports, a senior BJP leader confirmed that her name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 26, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Second Sexiest Asian Woman Nia Sharma Look Stunning in Black Saree: See Pics

May 17, 2017, 04:04 pm IST

Four TTP terrorists hanged in Pakistan

Oct 20, 2018, 07:11 am IST

Sabarimala Issue : ‘Travancore Devaswom Board’ to submit affidavit in Supreme Court

Jan 4, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

REVEALED!! Deepika Padukone to marry co-actor and boyfriend Ranveer Singh: Dates are here

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close