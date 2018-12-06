2019 election: Madhuri Dixit to contest from Pune on BJP ticket

Bollywood dance girl and Lady superstar Madhuri Dixit is expected to be contesting from Pune constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2019. As per reports, she is shortlisted by the Bhartiya Janata Party as a strong candidate from Pune seat.

In June this year, BJP Chief Amit Shah met with the actor at her residence in Mumbai during his party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme. He also briefed her on PM Modi led NDA government achievements.

As per reports, a senior BJP leader confirmed that her name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.