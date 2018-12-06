BJP leader K.Surendran’s remand extended for 14 days

The Pathanamthitta judicial first class magistrate court has extended BJP leader K.Surendran’s remand for 14 days. The order was issued by in connection with the case registered against him for blocking a woman at Sannidhanam on the day of Chithira Aatta Visesham.

Surendran was arrested on November 17 and Ranni court had denied bail for him. It was alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the attacks on a 52-year old woman at Sabarimala on the day of Chithira Aatta Visesham. However, Surendran informed the court that this is a made-up story of the police and the police have no evidence for proving this.