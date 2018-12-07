Latest NewsSports

Adelaide Test Day 2, First Session: Ashwin Puts Break on Australian Batting

Dec 7, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Two teams have to bat on a track to judge its true colour and while we all thought this was a batting paradise on which Indian batsman played loose shots, the Australian batsmen haven’t found the going easy either.

The Indian pace trio of Ishant-Bumrah-Shami kept things tight while Ashwin, the slightly more expensive, picked up wickets. It almost seemed as though the Aussie thought Ashwin is the scoring opportunity they desperately need, but the wily offspinner foxed three batsmen. Ishant picked up the other wicket.

At the end of the first session, Australia has scored 117 at the lose of 4 wickets. Peter Handscomb and Travis’ head are at the crease and both have looked relatively comfortable.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 16, 2017, 08:52 pm IST

Wedding day turns nightmare for this Couple: The culprit behind the issue is something surprising

Aug 24, 2018, 08:07 pm IST

Kerala Floods : No aid finalised officially for Kerala , says UAE official

Feb 9, 2018, 09:29 pm IST

VJ turned actress Shibani Dandekar’s bold topless photos went crazy among users: See pics here

Saudi Prince and Donald Trump
Mar 19, 2018, 01:04 pm IST

Saudi Prince to visit Trump to strengthen their bonds

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close