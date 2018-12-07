Adelaide Test Day 2, First Session: Ashwin Puts Break on Australian Batting

Two teams have to bat on a track to judge its true colour and while we all thought this was a batting paradise on which Indian batsman played loose shots, the Australian batsmen haven’t found the going easy either.

The Indian pace trio of Ishant-Bumrah-Shami kept things tight while Ashwin, the slightly more expensive, picked up wickets. It almost seemed as though the Aussie thought Ashwin is the scoring opportunity they desperately need, but the wily offspinner foxed three batsmen. Ishant picked up the other wicket.

At the end of the first session, Australia has scored 117 at the lose of 4 wickets. Peter Handscomb and Travis’ head are at the crease and both have looked relatively comfortable.