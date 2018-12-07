Is Madhuri Dixit going to contest in the 2019 General Elections as BJP candidate?

The BJP is considering fielding Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, the party sources said.

It is heard that the Bharatiya Janatha party thinktank is planning to bring her to contest in from Pune constituency.

During the summer of this year, BJP chief Amit Shah met Madhuri and briefed her on the achievements of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

As per the reports, a senior leader of BJP has revealed that her name is shortlisted by the Party for Pune Lok Sabha seat. According to the leader, BJP is seriously considering to field Madhuri Dixit from Pune which is Narendra Modi’s method of fielding fresh candidates for each election so as to make the opposition reeling.

A senior state BJP leader today told PTI that the actress name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

“The party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her,” he said.

“The party is in the process of finalising the list of probables for several Lok Sabha seats and Dixit’s name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency…she is being seriously considered for it,” the leader said.

On the plans to field the actor, a senior BJP functionary said, “Such tactics were implemented by Narendra Modi in Gujarat when he became the chief minister for the first time. He changed all the candidates in local bodies election and the party reaped benefits of that decision.”

“As fresh faces were introduced, there was nothing to criticise them with. It left the opposition shocked and the BJP won maximum seats and retained power,” he said.