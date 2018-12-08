CinemaLatest NewselectionsIndiacelebritiesmembers and peopleEntertainmentPolitics

2019 Lok Sabha election: Madhuri Dixit not planning to contest

Dec 8, 2018, 08:31 pm IST
Bollywood Lady superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene has denied reports of her contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Pune on Bhartiya Janata Party ticket. Her representative has denied all claims and called them false. Earlier there were reports that Madhuri Dixit might contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune for the BJP.“This news is false and speculative,” her spokesperson said.

Madhuri, who entered the industry in 1984 with “Abodh”, has remained a pivotal part of the Indian entertainment industry and has enthralled fans through meaty roles in films like “Tezaab”, “Ram Lakhan”, “Dil”, “Beta”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”, “Anjaam”, “Mrityudand”, “Pukar”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Devdas”. She also starred in “Gulaabi Gang”.She took a break after marriage and returned to Bollywood with “Aaja Nachle” in 2007. At the moment, she is busy with “Kalank” and “Total Dhamaal”.

