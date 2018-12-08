Is Madhuri Dixit to contest the Lok Sabha election? Here is the truth..!

The reports claiming that Madhuri Dixit was going to contest the next Lok Sabha elections have been refuted by the Bollywood actress’ spokesperson.

All such reports have been denied by the Bollywood actress’ representative, who has asserted that there is no truth to them.

Certain reports had recently claimed that Madhuri’s name had been shortlisted by the BJP for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

Refuting such reports, Madhuri’s spokesperson told news agency IANS, “The news is false and speculative.”