Sachin Trolling Australia? This is what he said About Australia’s Batting

Sachin was known to take his best game against tougher oppositions. Australia was the champion team in the era that Tendulkar played and many of his memorable performances have come against them. Sachin knows the Aussie mindset too well and it seems the master blaster was surprised by Australia’s performance and slow run rate yesterday. He said:

“The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience.” “India should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip,” he added. Notably, Australia has scored 191/7 in 88 overs.