India will be ‘BJP-Free’ in the year 2019, says Aam Aadmi Party

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that 2019 will be BJP Mukt Bharat (BJP-free India) as the results of assembly polls indicate that people are fed up with jumla (rhetoric),” he added.

As the counting of votes is going in the five assembly states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen trailing behind in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Singh said the BJP should seek votes for the work it has done and not in the name of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The AAP leader said farmers, youths, traders and women are “not happy” with BJP’s policies due to which the party seems losing ground in the states it ruled.

Lok Sabha elections are due next year and the assembly polls were billed as a semi-final before the general elections.

On AAP’s performance in the assembly polls, Singh said his party fought elections with limited resources and its leadership.

“It is a start for us. Our local leadership with limited resources fought the elections and worked hard,” he said.