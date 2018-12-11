Latest NewsPolitics

People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics,says Mehbooba Mufti

Dec 11, 2018, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the results in the assembly polls to five states have shown that political awakening is on the rise in the country as people have rejected the communal politics.

The Congress was on Tuesday set to wrest Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from the BJP which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger while the TRS stormed back to power in Telangana and the MNF dislodged the Congress in Mizoram.

“People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics, results show political awakening on rise in India,” the PDP quoted its president Mehbooba Mufti as saying on its Twitter handle.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 22, 2017, 04:48 pm IST

Modi government to introduce bill for doubling salary of judges

Sep 3, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Chetan Bhagat Introduces New Book ‘The Girl in Room 105′ : Watch Trailer Here

Oct 15, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Former BJP Union Minister’s son to join Congress

Aug 16, 2018, 07:26 am IST

Kerala Floods ,the worst floods in nearly 100 years – See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close