People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics,says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the results in the assembly polls to five states have shown that political awakening is on the rise in the country as people have rejected the communal politics.

The Congress was on Tuesday set to wrest Rajasthan and Chattisgarh from the BJP which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger while the TRS stormed back to power in Telangana and the MNF dislodged the Congress in Mizoram.

“People rejected Mandir-Masjid politics, results show political awakening on rise in India,” the PDP quoted its president Mehbooba Mufti as saying on its Twitter handle.