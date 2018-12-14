Former CPM MP Abdullakutty accuses that Karat group got 100 crores from BJP to defeat Congress

Former CPM MP and SFI state leader A.P.Abdullakutty has come forward with serious allegations against CPM. Abdullakutty was ousted from CPM and then he joined Congress and become MP and later MLA from Kannur.

Abdullakutty has alleged that Prakash Karat faction of the CPM received Rs 100 crore from BJP chief Amit Shah to rout Congress in the assembly elections. The aim of the BJP was to ensure victory after dividing secular votes. General secretary Sitaram Yechury faction is planning to discuss this issue within in the party. He wrote in his Facebook page that the shocking revelations he heard from his old comrade friends in Delhi pointed to CPM helping BJP candidates in Rajasthan by splitting votes that would have otherwise gone to the Congress party.