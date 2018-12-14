KeralaLatest Newselectionsmembers and peoplePolitics

Former CPM MP Abdullakutty accuses that Karat group got 100 crores from BJP to defeat Congress

Dec 14, 2018, 11:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former CPM MP and SFI state leader A.P.Abdullakutty has come forward with serious allegations against CPM. Abdullakutty was ousted from CPM and then he joined Congress and become MP and later MLA from Kannur.

Abdullakutty has alleged that Prakash Karat faction of the CPM received Rs 100 crore from BJP chief Amit Shah to rout Congress in the assembly elections. The aim of the BJP was to ensure victory after dividing secular votes. General secretary Sitaram Yechury faction is planning to discuss this issue within in the party. He wrote in his Facebook page that the shocking revelations he heard from his old comrade friends in Delhi pointed to CPM helping BJP candidates in Rajasthan by splitting votes that would have otherwise gone to the Congress party.

CPM ?? ??????? ???????? ?????? ????? ????? ?????? ?????????? 100 ????????? ???????? ?????????????? BJP ???? ?????…

Gepostet von AP Abdullakutty am Donnerstag, 13. Dezember 2018

 

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood celebrities on Asifa Banu
Apr 16, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Attack by twitter user on Kareena Kapoor for marrying Saif Ali Khan and counterattack by actress Swara Bhaskar goes viral in social media

will-surprised-see-pictures-22-year-old-beauty
Feb 23, 2018, 11:57 am IST

You will be surprised to see the pictures of this 22-year-old beauty

Jan 21, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Republic Day 2018: Republic Day facts

stinking shoes
May 28, 2017, 03:17 pm IST

How to deal with stinking wet shoes in rainy season

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close