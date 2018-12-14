Perth Test: Australia Stands Strong in the First Session

There were a lot of talks of this pitch being a green track and the fast bowlers to make merry on it, but at the end of the first session, it has not quite been what it was expected to be. Yes, the ball moved, there was an appreciable bounce but none so dangerous that bastmen found difficult to negotiate. Australians were also helped by some poor bowing performance by India in the first hour as Ishant and Bumrah struggled to find their rhythm. Indian bowlers pulled back things in the second session though.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australians would be relatively happy at 66 for no loss at the end of 26 overs. Aaron Finch 28* and Marcus Harris 36* has held firm. Mohammad Shami looked better among Indian bowlers.

India had gone in with two changes forced by injury. Umesh Yadav came in for Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari replaced Rohit Sarma.