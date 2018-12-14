Perth Test: India Makes a Strong Comeback in Second Session

India had a lukewarm beginning to the test match after its bowlers failed to create consistent pressure in the first session of the second test match in Perth. Indian pace bowlers though managed to pull back things in the second session with Bumrah being the pick of the bowlers. At the end of the second session. Australia is at 148 for 3 with Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh batting.

Bumrah, Yadav and Hanuman Vihari picked a wicket each. Yadav picked up Khawaja but the pressure on Khawaja was created by Bumrah bowling consistent dot balls at him. Hanuma Vihari got some turn and India might have missed a trick by not playing Jadeja. Nathan Lyon will definitely be crucial in the days to come.