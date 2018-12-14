Sri Lanka: Rajapaksa to resign from the post of PM

In Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the post of Prime minister. He will resign tomorrow. This decision will end the political and administration crisis the island nation facing. It will lead to the formation of a new government under ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Rajapaksa, said the resignation will follow an address to the nation and has been done to ensure the stability of the nation. He added that Rajapaksa will work with others under a broad coalition led by President Maithripala Sirena.

Earlier, Supreme Court had refused to vacate interim order of lower court restraining Rajapaksa and his cabinet from functioning.

A Presidential advisor had confirmed earlier in the day that Wickremesinghe will be appointed Prime minister by Monday and President has reportedly agreed for it.

The Sri Lanka crisis began on October 26 when President appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister replacing Wickremesinghe. Rajapaksa failed to prove his majority and parliament had passed several motions against his government since last month.