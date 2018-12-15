Army jawan shoots himself dead with brother’s rifle

An Army jawan reportedly shot himself to death with the licensed rifle of his brother at Bhokarhedi village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening, police said.

Deepak (26) had come home on leave. He was posted at Pathankot, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The jawan was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

It is suspected that he killed himself with the licensed weapon belonging to his brother, Sharma said, adding the rifle is yet to be found.

The incident is being investigated, police added.